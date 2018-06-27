Público
Pere Navarro serà el nou delegat de l'Estat al Consorci de la Zona Franca

L'exsecretari primer del PSC serà escollit el proper Consell de Ministres del 29 de juny 

El exprimer secretario del PSC, Pere Navarro. EFE

L'exprimer secretari del PSC, Pere Navarro, serà el nou delegat de l'Estat al Consorci de la Zona Franca de Barcelona, segons ha avançat El País. La decisió s'anunciarà a la pròxima reunió del Consell de Ministres, que se celebrarà aquest 29 de juny.

Navarro va ser el líder del partit fins el 2014, quan va haver de dimitir per la ruptura interna del partit arrel del procés independentista. 

