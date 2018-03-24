"Cap persona és il·legal", han recordat un cop més al carrer persones solidàries amb els refugiats que es veuen obligades a abandonar els seus països i intenten travessar el Mediterrani. Centenars de manifestants s'han concentrat aquest dissabte davant la seu de l'oficina de la Unió Europea a Barcelona per afirmar que el rescat marítim de refugiats que arriben a Europa no és un delicte i per donar suport a l'ONG Proactiva Open Arms, que ha vist retingut per autoritats italianes el vaixell amb el que salven vides.



La concentració ha començat a les 12 del migdia sota una intensa pluja coincidint amb altres protestes de suport a aquesta organització no governamental celebrades a diferents ciutats europees.

Els participants a la protesta han cridat per exigir que es deixi lliure al vaixell d'Open Arms, retingut al port italià de Pozallo, a Sicília.



La crida a la mobilització, llançada sota el lema #FreeOpenArms, ha comptat amb el suport del sindicat CCOO i l'organització Stop Mare Nostrum entre altres entitats.

Els concentrats han marxat en manifestació des la Delegació de la UE al Passeig de Gracia i ha recorregut els carrers fins al Consolat General d'Itàlia a Barcelona, al carrer Mallorca.



Durant la marxa s'han escoltat veus en contra de la immobilització del vaixell en Pozzallo (Itàlia) amb crits de "cap persona és il·legal" i "Europa assassina".



La concentració també s'ha dut a terme en diferents ciutats, com Madrid, Alacant València, Tarragona, Palma, Eivissa, Xixón, Bilbo, Santiago, Salamanca, Àvila, Roma, Pozzallo, Cagliari o Dublin, a la mateixa hora, al davant d'oficines de la Unió Europea (UE), ambaixades o consolats italians o ajuntaments.

Aquest mateix dissabte, al port de Pozzallo, s'ha convocat un altre acte de protesta per part de voluntaris italians que també han format part de les missions de Proactiva Open Arms.



Diumenge passat, la Fiscalia de Catania va ordenar la immobilització del vaixell de l'ONG catalana Proactiva Open Arms i l'obertura d'una recerca per un possible delicte de "promoció de la migració il·legal" a Itàlia.

