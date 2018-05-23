Público
ARTICLE 155 El PNB vota a favor dels Pressupostos de Rajoy encara que no s'hagi aixecat el 155

Els nacionalistes bascos justifiquen el trencament del seu compromís i ara diuen que el suport als comptes del govern espanyol és la via més eficaç de "contribuir al ràpid aixecament" de la intervenció de l'Estat sobre la Generalitat de Catalunya. El portaveu del PNB al Congrés dels Diputats assegura "amb coneixement de causa" que "la configuració d'un govern [de la Generalitat] sense 'tatxa', que faci efectiu l'aixecament automàtic del 155, és imminent".

El ministre d'Hisenda, Cristóbal Montoro, parla amb el portaveu del PNB, Aitor Esteban, durante el pleno del Congrés dels Diputats que aquest dimecres vota la totalitat del projecte de Llei de Pressupostos Generals de l'Estat. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El Partit Nacionalista Basc (PNB) ha decidit donar suport als Pressupostos Generals de l'Estat (PGE), malgrat que encara no s'ha aixecat l'aplicació de l'article 155 de la Constitució a Catalunya. Han dit que han pres aquesta decisió "per responsabilitat" i anteposant "els interessos de la ciutadania d'Euskadi per sobre dels del partit".

En un comunicat, els nacionalistes bascos han assenyalat que és la decisió que, de forma més eficaç, ha de contribuir al ràpid aixecament del 155 a Catalunya".

Consideren que el final de la intervenció de l'Estat sobre la Generalitat de Catalunya és imminent, i que donat que Quim Torra ja ha pres possessió com a president, es pot preveure que l'article 155 deixarà aplicar-se en qüestió de setmanes, dies o hores. El portaveu del PNB al Congrés, Aitor Esteban, ha explicat que parlen d'aquesta "imminència" amb "coneixement de causa". "La configuració d'un govern [de la Generalitat] sense 'tatxa', que faci efectiu l'aixecament automàtic del 155, és imminent", ha insistit, alhora que afirmava que els seus "input són catalans".

L'Euskadi Buru Batzar, del PNB, ha pres aquesta decisió, segons Esteban, perquè ha valorat que "l'absència pressupostos" podria precipitar unes eleccions que obririen "escenaris molt preocupants", que "beneficiarien el partit d'Albert Rivera".

