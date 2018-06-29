El jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena, que instrueix la macrocausa contra l'independentisme, ha donat aquest divendres dos dies de termini a tots els processats imputats pel delicte de malversació perquè dipositin una fiança conjunta de 2,13 milions d'euros en concepte de responsabilitat civil. Els afectats per la decisió de Llarena són l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i tots els integrants del seu darrer executiu: l'exvicepresident Oriol Junqueras i els exconsellers Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Meritxell Borràs, Clara Ponsatí, Toni Comín, Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Lluís Puig, Carles Mundó, Dolors Bassa, Santi Vila i Meritxell Serret.



La fiança, de 2.135.948,6 euros la va fixar el propi Llarena en una providència del passat 21 de març. En cas que no sigui abonada en el termini fixat, "es procedirà a l'embargament dels béns", segons la instrucció del jutge d'aquest divendres. Els processats han de respondre per aquesta fiança de forma solidària. Això significa que, en cas d'embargament, l'import total pot ser exigit a qualsevol d'ells.

[Hi haurà ampliació]