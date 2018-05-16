Set mesos amb els Jordis a la presó. Com cada dia 16 en el darrer mig any, aquest dijous a la tarda s'han succeït les concentracions arreu de Catalunya per protestar contra l'empresonament del president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, i de l'expresident de l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) Jordi Sànchez, en presó preventiva des del 16 d'octubre i processats per rebel·lió. La convocatòria l'han fet les dues organitzacions, Òmnium i ANC, en places de multitud de localitats catalanes, per assenyalar la "injustícia" del seu empresonament, segons han coincidit sengles entitats.

Com en altres ocasions, la presència de dirigents polítics de les formacions independentistes ha estat notable. Especialment, a Barcelona, a la plaça de la Catedral, on bona part de les mirades han recaigut en el president electe de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, que prendrà possessió aquest dijous.

Per a l'acte de Barcelona, que ha aplegat centenars de persones, majoritàriament portant pancartes amb la llegenda "República és llibertat", els convocants han comptat amb la participació de diverses persones "represaliades i encausades" en el procés contra l'independentisme. Entre ells, Jordi Pessarrodona, regidor de cultura de l'Ajuntament de Sant Joan de Vilatorrada (Bages), que va ser citat a declarar per posar-se un nas de pallasso en una manifestació i lluir-lo al costat d'un agent de la Guàrdia Civil -el jutjat va arxivar el seu cas posteriorment-.



També han passat per l'escenari el mecànic de Reus Jordi Perelló, denunciat per un delicte d'odi després d'haver-se negat a reparar el cotxe particular d'una agent de la Policia Nacional, o Roger Español, que va perdre un ull en rebre l'impacte d¡una pilota de goma disparada per un agent d'aquest cos policial durant el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre.



A més de Torra, a l'acte de Barcelona hi han acudit representants de JxCat com Eduard Pujol i Eusebi Campdepadrós; de ERC, com Marta Vilalta i Ferran Civit; de la CUP, com Carles Riera i Albert Botrán, i dels Comuns, com Joan Josep Nuet i Jaume Asens.