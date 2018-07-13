Els advocats dels nou processats en la causa contra l'independentisme que es troben en situació de presó preventiva, acusats de rebel·lió, han anunciat aquest divendres que presentaran sengles recursos per demanar la llibertat provisional dels seus clients. En roda de premsa conjunta al Col·legi de Periodistes de Catalunya, els advocats Jordi Pina, Marina Roig, Xavier Melero, Andreu Van den Eynde, Olga Arderiu i Mariano Bergés han explicat que prenen la decisió després que la resolució del dia anterior del tribunal de Schleswig-Holstein hagi impossibilitat la seva extradició per rebel·lió, cosa que desligitima aquesta acusació per als presos.
A la vegada, han instat la fiscalia a retirar les acusacions, i han descartat qualsevol pacte amb aquesta per acordar condemnes mínimes.
[Hi haurà ampliació]
