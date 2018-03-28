Agents del cos de la Policia Nacional han detingut aquest dimecres els dos mossos d'Esquadra que van acompanyar el president cessat, Carles Puigdemont, en el seu viatge per carretera el cap de setmana passat des de Finlàndia fins al nord d'Alemanya, on aquest darrer va ser interceptat per la policia del país centreeuropeu, segons informen diverses agències a partir de fonts policials. Un dels dos mossos ha estat detingut a l'aeroport del Prat, on ha arribat en un vol provinent de Brussel·les, mentre que l'altre ha estat detingut al seu domicili a Vilassar de Mar (Maresme), segons aquestes mateixes fonts.

Les detencions es produeixen després que la Comissaria General d'Informació de la Policia Nacional enviés aquest dimarts un informe a la Fiscalia de l'Audiència Nacional per determinar si els dos agents haurien incorregut en un possible delicte. L'Audiència Nacional va obrir diligències per un presumpte delicte d'encobriment dels dos mossos i dels altres dos acompanyants de Puigdemont quan va ser detingut a Alemanya.

També aquest dimecres, el Jutjat d'Instrucció número 3 de Cornellà de Llobregat s'ha inhibit en favor de l'Audiència Nacional en la causa contra el major dels Mossos, Ferran Lòpez -nomenat pel Govern central en substitució de Josep Lluís Trapero, que va ser cessat immediatament després d'aplicar el 155- i altres set comandaments del cos de la policia catalana en relació a la seva actuació durant la jornada del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre.



El jutjat considera que hi ha indicis d'un delicte de sedició per part del propi Trapero -que ja està set investigat per l'Audiència Nacional-, de López -que aleshores era comissari superior del cos- i altres sis càrrecs dels Mossos. El jutjat, que ha donat per acabada la instrucció, creu que els investigats van donar "pautes d'actuació" als agents que perseguien la seva inacció, per afavorir la celebració del referèndum.