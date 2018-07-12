Carles Puigdemont ha exigit aquest dijous "l'alliberament immediat dels companys i companyes que hi ha a la presó", en referència als membres del seu darrer govern en presó preventiva i processats per rebel·lió, poques hores després que, aquest mateix dijous, l'audiència territorial del land alemany de Schleswig-Holstein hagi autoritzat la seva extradició a Espanya només pel presumpte delicte de malversació, mentre declarava "inadmissible" extradir-lo per rebel·lió.



"No hi haurien d'haver entrat mai, però és que ara, després d'aquesta decisió, no hi poden passar ni un minut més", ha assenyalat Puigdemont, en un vídeo que ha difós a quarts de nou del vespre. L'expresident destituït pel Govern central raona que, "si la justícia europea", en referència no només als tribunals alemanys, sinó als dels altres estats on s'han exiliat dirigents independentistes processats per rebel·lió –Bèlgica, el Regne Unit i Suïssa– "no veu per enlloc aquest greu delicte de rebel·lió, que demana l'ús de la violència i d'armes, per què caram la justícia espanyola continua tenint gent a la presó per un delicte inexistent?".

"Ens hi hem de sumar tots a aquest clam", ha continuat Puigdemont, menys de 48 hores abans de la manifestació convocada a Barcelona per les entitats sobiranistes per reclamar l'alliberament dels presos polítics. A la vegada, Puigdemont ha volgut transmetre un missatge optimista a les bases independentistes, quan ha assegurat que "gràcies a vosaltres anirem encara molt més lluny", i que "aquest més lluny no és només la llibertat i el retorn dels presos i exiliats, sinó que és la llibertat de Catalunya".



"És el que vam votar l'1 d'octubre, és el que vam decidir al Parlament el 27 d'octubre, i és el que vam ratificar el 21 de desembre", ha afirmat Puigdemont. "No defallim", ha esperonat. "Encara ens queda un camí per arribar a la plena llibertat, però sens dubte hi arribarem", ha conclòs.

