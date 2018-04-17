Público
PROCÉS AL SOBIRANISME El Suprem apunta ara a la sedició per obtenir l'extradició de Puigdemont

L'alt tribunal relativitza la importància de la "violència física" com a requisit per al delicte de rebel·lió. Parla de possible "massacre" l'1 d'octubre. Afirma que, en cas que no es pugui acreditar la suposada "violència", es pugui considerar els fets com a delicte de sedició

El expresidente de la Generalitat de Cataluña Carles Puigdemont (d) abandona la cárcel de Neumünster en Alemania, hoy, 6 de abril de 2018. Puigdemont ingresó en prisión el pasado 25 de marzo tras ser detenido en aplicación de la euroorden dictada por Espa

EL president destituït Carles Puigdemont, a la sortida de la presó de Neumünster, el passat 6 d'abril. EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

Si no és per rebel·lió, que sigui per sedició. Aquest podria ser el resum de la resolució que ha dictat aquest dimarts la Sala d'Apel·lacions del Tribunal Suprem, que no només avala -i reforça- l'argumentació del jutge Llarena per processar per rebel·lió Carles Puigdemont i altres dirigents independentistes, sinó que apunta que, en cas que no quedi prou acreditat el requisit de la violència, puguin considerar-se els fets com a constitutius del delicte de sedició. Una rebaixa del tipus penal que obriria la porta a intentar de nou l'extradició de Puigdemont des d'Alemanya, després que la justícia d'aquest país desestimés extradir-lo per rebel·lió.

