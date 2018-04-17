Si no és per rebel·lió, que sigui per sedició. Aquest podria ser el resum de la resolució que ha dictat aquest dimarts la Sala d'Apel·lacions del Tribunal Suprem, que no només avala -i reforça- l'argumentació del jutge Llarena per processar per rebel·lió Carles Puigdemont i altres dirigents independentistes, sinó que apunta que, en cas que no quedi prou acreditat el requisit de la violència, puguin considerar-se els fets com a constitutius del delicte de sedició. Una rebaixa del tipus penal que obriria la porta a intentar de nou l'extradició de Puigdemont des d'Alemanya, després que la justícia d'aquest país desestimés extradir-lo per rebel·lió.

