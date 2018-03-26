Carles Puigdemont seguirà detingut. El jutjat de primera instància de Neumünster, a l'estat alemany de Schleswig-Holstein, ha decidit mantenir la custòdia policial del president cessat mentre els tribunals superiors no decideixin sobre la seva extradició. Puigdemont, que va ser detingut diumenge poc després d'entrar en territori alemany, i traslladat a la presó de Neumünster, seguirà custodiat en aquest centre penitenciari.

Puigdemont ha comparegut davant el jutjat aquest dilluns, a partir de dos quarts de quatre de la tarda, l'endemà que fos detingut a la localitat de Schuby, a uns 30 kilòmetres de la frontera danesa, mentre viatjava per carretera des de Finlàndia fins a Bèlgica.



Després de la decisió del jutjat, Puigdemont continuarà custodiat a la presó almenys fins que el tribunal competent superior decideixi sobre la petició d'extradició que ha formulat Espanya. Aquest és un procediment que pot allargar-se fins a 60 dies, prorrogables fins a un màxim de 90.

La propera instància a analitzar el cas serà el Tribunal Superior de Schleswig-Holstein, que examinarà si l'extradició està legalment justificada. El tribunal haurà de decidir, entre d'altres qüestions, si el delicte de rebel·lió pel qual està processat Puigdemont a l'Estat espanyol és equiparable a algun altre del codi penal alemany. En cas de donar llum verda a l'extradició, la decisió final la prendria la Fiscalia General de Schleswig-Holstein.

La decisió de la justícia alemanya contrasta amb la que s'ha pres aquest mateix dilluns a Bèlgica. La fiscalia belga ha optat per no demanar la detenció dels consellers cessats instal·lats al país, Meritxell Serret, Toni Comín i Lluís Puig, en no apreciar un "risc manifest de fugida". Els advocats de tots tres s'havien posat en contacte prèviament amb la fiscalia per posar-se a disposició de la justícia.

