Puigdemont demana diàleg a la sortida de la presó de Neumünster

Carles Puigdemont ha comparegut davant els mitjans poc abans de les 14 del matí, a les portes de la presó, per donar les gràcies a tots els que li han expressat la seva solidaritat des d'arreu del món, però sobre tot per exigir l'alliberament dels polítics empresonats a l'Estat espanyol i per reclamar, un cop més que s'obrin vies de diàleg entre l'Estat espanyol i els dirigents polítics catalans.



El President destituït per Mariano Rajoy ha volgut en primer lloc manifestar de forma explícita el seu agraïment per les mostres de suport rebudes des d'una llarga llista de països, que ha citat un per un, per afirmar a continuació que constitueix una "vergonya per Europa" l'existència de presos polítics a l'Estat espanyol. Ha reclamat el seu alliberament i ha explicat que aquest fet posa en relleu que la democràcia es troba en situació de risc.



Puigdemont, que ha fet les seves primeres declaracions a la sortida de la presó en alemany i anglès, ha proclamat que "el moment del diàleg ha arribat", que "no hi ha excuses per a que les autoritats espanyoles no obrin vies de diàleg amb els dirigents polítics catalans". Ha reiterat que aquest diàleg ha estat demanat en diferents ocasions i que només han rebut "resposta repressiva".



La reclamació del dret d'autodeterminació no és un problema intern. Afecta tots els ciutadans europeus, ha dit. És l'hora de fer política ha conclòs.