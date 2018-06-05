Carles Puigdemont, des de Berlín, i els seus consellers, Toni Comín, Meritxell Serret i LLuís Puig, des de Brussel·les, han anunciat en roda de premsa, al costat dels seus advocats, que emprenien accions legals contra el jutge Pablo Llarena.



Puigdemont ha assenyalat que tots ells han estat objecte de violació dels seus drets fonamentals i que ara creuen que "és el moment d'actuar" contra un jutge que es comporta sense imparcialitat i guiat per criteris polítics. "Estem essent perseguits", ha dit, com a conseqüència de la ideologia d'un jutge.

Toni Comín ha explicat poc abans i més en concret les dues accions legals que inicien davant els tribunals belgues i espanyols.



Carles Puigdemont, Clara Ponsatí, Meritxell Serrat, Toni Comín i Lluís Puig plantegen en primer lloc una demanda contra el jutge Pablo Llarena, davant la Justícia belga, perquè consideren que el procés judicial contra ells que es porta a terme a l'Estat espanyol "vulnera el dret a un judici imparcial i a la presumpció d'innocència" de tots els que van ser membres del govern Puigdemont que es troben a l'exili.

"Estem essent perseguits per les nostres idees polítiques fora de l'àrea jurisdiccional" del jutge Llarena, ha explicat Comín. "I plantegem aquesta demanda a Bèlgica perquè és el lloc en el qual hem estat víctimes d'aquest dany", ha afegit.



De fet, un tribunal belga ha citat el jutge Pablo Llarena el pròxim 4 de setembre, ha anunciat l'advocat dels consellers exiliats, Christophe Marchand,



I la segona acció judicial es deriva de la primera. Consideren que, d'acord amb l'article 219 de la Llei Orgànica del Poder Judicial, "es causa de recusació d'un jutge" el fet de tenir causes pendents amb persones a les quals ell mateix està jutjant. Per això demanen la recusació de Pablo Llarena davant el Tribunal Suprem.





