Puigdemont proposa de nou la investidura de Jordi Sànchez com a president de la Generalitat

"Cal exigir a l'Estat espanyol el compliment de les mesures de les Nacions Unides i preservar els drets del diputat Jordi Sànchez com a candidat a la presidència de la Generalitat de Catalunya". Carles Puigdemont ha instat d'aquesta manera des de la presó alemanya de Neumünster a defensar de nou la investidura de Jordi Sànchez, que immediatament poca estona més tard ha donat a conèixer des de la presó de Soto del Real la seva disposició a assumir aquesta responsabilitat.

La resolució del Comitè de Drets Humans de l'ONU sobre Jordi Sànchez és, segons Puigdemont, un aval a la investidura. "Fer-ho és un acte de justícia per reparar el dany causat pels poders de l'Estat espanyol", afirma el president en una carta adreçada als seus companys de grup parlamentari.



"En el cas que l’Estat espanyol opti per ignorar el dret internacional i la petició del Comitè de Drets Humans de les Nacions Unides, i perseveri en la seva persecució política i ideològica, demostrarà una vegada més que és capaç de qualsevol cosa per alterar el normal funcionament de la democràcia a Catalunya", explica Puigdemont en el seu escrit.

