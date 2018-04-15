El president Carles Puigdemont demana paciència i confiança. "Hem de buscar les fórmules perquè no hi hagi eleccions. Si no és possible Jordi Sànchez, hem de proposar un altre candidat", ha dit en una entrevista realitzada pel director de TV3, Vicent Sanchis.
"Nosaltres no volem eleccions, però és ser ingenu pensar que hi ha risc zero d'eleccions, perquè hi ha una altra part aquí que juga, que és l'Estat espanyol. I no juga sempre amb les cartes netes. Hem de contemplar la possibilitat que hi hagi un interès que ens aboqui a anar a eleccions", ha reconegut en entrevista emesa aquest diumenge.
El líder de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) ha recordat que "el dia 22 de maig, és la data límit" i ha assegurat que "no caldrà 'apurar' fins al final" d'aquest termini, però ha demanat que no li donin pressa. "Una mica de confiança, sisplau. Tenim temps per trobar solucions que, d'una banda, per mi és sagrat aixó, respectin el mandat de la gent, i, per l'altra, eviti anar a eleccions."
