Quim Torra deixa obert fins al darrer moment si planta o no Felip VI 

Quim Torra anunciarà aquest divendres a les 12:30 si serà al costat del rei a Tarragona o no. El president de la Generalitat revelarà si acudeix aquest divendres a la inauguració de la 18a edició dels Jocs del Mediterrani, que se celebra a la ciutat, i on hauria coincidit amb el rei Felip VI. Torra, que ha mantingut la intriga sobre la seva presència en l'acte fins al darrer moment -aquest dijous al vespre va evitar aclarir-ho, preguntat per la premsa al respecte-, anunciarà la seva decisió en una compareixença institucional a les 12:30h, al saló Torres Garcia del Palau de la Generalitat.

Durant el matí d'aquest divendres s'ha donat per fet que hi hauria plantada, per després tornar a deixar la decisió a l'aire. Fonts properes a la presidència han explicat a Públic, una hora abans de l'horari previst per a la compareixença de Torra, que "tot esta obert", i que en cap moment s'havia pres cap decisió, per després rectificar.



La plantada a Felip VI ja s'ha estat covant com a mínim des de dimarts. Aquell dia, el president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ja va anunciar que no assistiria a la inauguració dels jocs, escudant-se en el fet que "ja hi ha representació institucional del país", referint-se al fet que Torra és ja president. A la vegada, la portaveu del Govern, Elsa Artadi, va especificar que Torra no tenia encara tancada la seva agència de divendres, alimentant el dubte sobre la seva presència en el mateix acte que el monarca.



Artadi va afegir que que el Govern segueix disgustat amb el discurs de Felip VI el passat 3 d'octubre, dos dies després del referèndum, en què va prendre partit "a favor de la violència contra els ciutadans"

[Hi haurà ampliació]