Quim Torra proposarà a Pedro Sánchez un referèndum pactat amb l'Estat

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, proposarà al president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, celebrar un referèndum d'autodeterminació pactat amb l'Estat. Aquesta serà una de les primeres propostes definides que Torra posarà sobre la taula en la reunió entre els dos mandataris, datada pel pròxim 9 de juliol a la Moncloa.



Torra ha reiterat que el referèndum pactat és l'opció que s'ha plantejat des de l'inici del procés: "Nosaltres partim d'un referèndum de l'1 d'octubre i d'una declaració d'independència, i ens plantegem avançar en el camí cap a la República catalana. Ara bé, davant la possibilitat de trobar una solució per la qual hem apostat sempre i per fer les coses com a Escòcia o Quebec, per nosalters és evident que seria una solució molt acceptable". ha dit.



El president s'ha mostrat determinat en portar la posició del Govern a la taula de Sánchez: "Parlarem sobre el dret d'autodeterminació. És que aquest és el tema. Si no el volem afrontar no tenen massa sentit aquestes reunions", ha afirmat Torra en roda de premsa.

Sánchez demana renunciar a la unilateralitat

El president del Govern espanyol, qui aquest dimarts havia demanat a l'independentisme "passar pàgina de l'1-O", avui ha matitzat les seves paraules al Congrés. Sánchez ha contestat a la crítica que l'ha fet el diputat d'ERC Joan Tardà: "Quan dic que s'ha de passar pàgina és que cal acabar amb la via unilateral. En aquest sentit, senyor Tardà, nosaltres no considerem que la Constitució sigui un marge estret, un camp estret per poder dialogar i trobar una solució a la crisi a Catalunya", ha dit.



Torra, des de Washington, també s'ha reafirmat en el seu compromís amb el mandat de l'1 d'octubre i ha denunciat la regressió de drets democràtics a Espanya.













[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]