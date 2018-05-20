El govern espanyol ha decidit no aixecar l'aplicació de l'article 155.



Aquest mateix dissabte Mariano Rajoy es va posar en contacte amb els líders del PSOE i de Cs, Pedro Sánchez i Albert Rivera, per acordar el manteniment de la intervenció del govern de la Generalitat, després de conèixer la composició del govern decidida per Quim Torra, amb la restitució als seus càrrecs dels consellers presos o exiliats Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Lluís Puig i Toni Comín.



La publicació al DOGC del nomenament del govern de Quim Torra, indispensable perquè el nou executiu prengui possessió, és una decisió que en aquests moments, amb el 155 en vigor, correspon al govern espanyol, i Rajoy ha decidit bloquejar aquest tràmit, amb la qual cosa manté sine die l'aplicació del polèmic article de la Constitució que manté en suspens l'autogovern de Catalunya.