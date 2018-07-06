Sánchez impugnarà al TC la resolució del Parlament sobre el 9-N

La portaveu del Govern, Isabel Celaá, ha anunciat aquest divendres que l'executiu està preparant un recurs al Tribunal Constitucional (TC) contra la resolució aprovada pel Parlament de Catalunya aquest dijous que ratifica la declaració del 9N, entre JxCat, ERC i la CUP. Segons ha argumentat Celaá, la moció va en contra de la Constitució i de l'Estatut de Catalunya.



La moció consistia en una reafirmació dels objectius polítics de la resolució independentista del 9 de novembre de 2015, suspesa pel TC en aquell moment. Abans de la votació, el president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, va llegir una nota dels lletrats de la cambra amb la qual recomanaven "no tramitar la moció" per anar en contra dels dictàmens del TC, motiu pel qual el PP, PSC i Cs no van participar de la votació.



La notícia arriba tan sols tres dies abans de la reunió entre el cap de l'executiu, Pedro Sánchez, i el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, que enceterà la via del diàleg entre els dos governs per encarar la crisi entre Catalunya i l'Estat.

