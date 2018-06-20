Santi Vila es dóna de baixa del PDeCAT

L’exconseller Santi Vila es dona de baixa del PDeCAT. Vila diu haver pres aquesta decisió per "no interferir" en el congrés que la formació té previst celebrar en juliol. D’aquesta manera, l’actual director general d’Aigües de Banyoles, diu que podrà mantenir amb "absoluta llibertat" la seva independència política respecte al que triï al partit, en concret pel que fa al debat territorial.
L’exconseller de Cultura i abans de Territori i Sostenibilitat agraeix la confiança dipositada en ell quan militava a CDC i després al PDeCAT. Vila també ha desitjat sort a la direcció del partit i a tots els quadres i responsables territorials i d’àmbit de la formació.
El també exalcalde de Figueroles va deixar de formar part del Govern de Carles Puigdemont per discrepàncies amb la posició de l’expresident cessat pel que fa al debat territorial, després d’intentar evitar la declaració unilateral d’independència del 27 d’octubre. Vila també havia format part de l’executiu d’Artur Mas durant la consulta del 9 de novembre.
