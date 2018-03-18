Milers de persones -set mil, segons la Guàrdia Urbana- han participat aquest diumenge en la manifestació que Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) ha convocat a Barcelona, sota el lema "Ara més que mai, 'seny'", per reclamar als partits de la majoria parlamentària independentista que desbloquegin la situació política catalana i facin possible la formació de govern.



L'ex primer ministre socialista francès Manuel Valls ha encapçalat aquesta manifestació, en la qual també han participat dirigents de C's, PSC i el PPC, així com l'ex fiscal anticorrupció Carlos Jiménez Villarejo i l'actriu Rosa María Sardà, entre altres personalitats.

La marxa s'ha iniciat poc després de les 12:15 hores a l'avinguda Marquès de Argentera i ha finalitzat a pocs metres, davant l'estació de França.



Els manifestants portaven pancartes amb missatges com "Estem farts" i "Som Catalunya, som Espanya", cartells en suport a la Guardia Civil i la Policia Nacional i multitud de banderes espanyoles, catalanes i europees. "Viva el rey", "No nos engañan, Cataluña es España" i "Puigdemont a la prisión", han estat altre cop alguns dels crits més corejats en aquesta tercera manifestació convocada per SCC.



A la capçalera hi eren dirigents del PP com Xavier García Albiol, Andrea Levy, la ministra Dolors Montserrat i delegat del govern espanyol Enric Millo; de C's, com Albert Rivera i Juan Carlos Girauta, i del PSC, com Miquel Iceta, Salvador Illa, Núria Marín i Carles Ruiz.



Societat Civil Catalana també havia convocat per a aquest dissabte una concentració a la plaça Colón de Madrid sota el lema "Dos colors, un sentiment", però la va suspendre a causa, van dir, de les males condicions meteorològiques.