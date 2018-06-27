Seran processats. La Sala d'Apel·lacions del Tribunal Suprem ha confirmat aquest dimecres el processament dels polítics catalans imputats en la causa contra l'independentisme, després de rebutjar els darrers recursos de les defenses contra la seva resolució de processament. La decisió no només obre la porta al judici oral, sinó també a la inhabilitació immediata per a càrrecs públics de la quinzena dels processats que estan acusats de rebel·lió, entre els quals hi ha diversos diputats al Parlament, incloent-hi l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i l'exvicepresident Oriol Junqueras. En la resolució, es considera "suficientement raonable" qualificar els fets com a delicte de rebel·lió perquè hi va haver "un alçament" amb ús "injust" [torticero, en l'original] del poder per aconseguir la independencia de Catalunya al marge de la llei
[Hi haurà ampliació]
