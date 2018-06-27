Público
PROCÉS A L'INDEPENDENTISME El Suprem confirma el processament dels acusats en la causa contra l'independentisme

El tribunal rebutja els darrers recursos de les defenses, amb la qual cosa aquests seran processats pels presumptes delictes pels quals estan acusats. La quinzena d'imputats per rebel·lió, entre els quals hi ha Puigdemont, Junqueras i altres diputats al Parlament, podrien ser inhabilitats. El govern de Pedro Sànchez afirma que estudia modificar la llei perquè no calgui violència per al delicte de rebel·lió.

Carles Puigdemont y Oriol Junqueras al Parlament, amb altres diputats de JxSí, en un dels darrers plens de l'anterior legislatura. EFE

Seran processats. La Sala d'Apel·lacions del Tribunal Suprem ha confirmat aquest dimecres el processament dels polítics catalans imputats en la causa contra l'independentisme, després de rebutjar els darrers recursos de les defenses contra la seva resolució de processament. La decisió no només obre la porta al judici oral, sinó també a la inhabilitació immediata per a càrrecs públics de la quinzena dels processats que estan acusats de rebel·lió, entre els quals hi ha diversos diputats al Parlament, incloent-hi l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i l'exvicepresident Oriol Junqueras. En la resolució, es considera "suficientement raonable" qualificar els fets com a delicte de rebel·lió perquè hi va haver "un alçament" amb ús "injust" [torticero, en l'original] del poder per aconseguir la independencia de Catalunya al marge de la llei

