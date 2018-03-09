Jordi Sànchez, candidat fins ara a la presidència de la Generalitat, no podrà assistir al ple d'investidura previst per dilluns, perquè el Tribunal Suprem li ha denegat el permís de sortir de presó.



La Fiscalia ja s'havia oposat prèviament a la petició de Sànchez, número dos de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) per sortir en llibertat amb la intenció d'assistir al Ple del Parlament que hauria de debatre sobre la seva investidura.

El ministeri públic havia argumentat la seva oposició i havia demanat al jutge Pablo Llarena de rebutgés la petició de Sànchez en entendre que existeix risc de reiteració delictiva. El magistrat ha coincidit amb la Fiscalia i ha afegit que el candidat de Junts per Catalunya podria mobilitzar un sector de la ciutadania.



La defensa de Sánchez va fer una primera petició en la qual sol·licitava a Llarena que el posès en llibertat per poder acudir al Ple del Parlament, però com el jutge va donar un termini de cinc dies a les acusacions perquè informin sobre aquest tema -que acaba el mateix dilluns-, l'advocat de Sánchez va dirigir un segon escrit amb una petició directa d'un permís per sortir únicament el dia 12.

