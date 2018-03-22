El Suprem desoeix la fiscalia i manté Joaquim Forn a la presó 

La Sala d'apelacions del Tribunal Suprem ha decidit aquest dijous mantenir l'exconseller cessat Joaquim Forn a la presó. Ho ha fet en contra del criteri de la fiscalia, que dimarts havia demanat la llibertat provisional per a Forn recalcant que ho feia per ordre directa del fiscal general de l'Estat. La mateixa sala ha decidit igualment mantenir la presó provisional per al número 2 de JxCat i a aquest dimecres candidat a la investidura a Catalunya, Jordi Sànchez -aquest cop, d'acord amb la fiscalia-.

El Suprem desoeix així no només el recurs de Forn, sinó també el parer de la fiscalia, que dimarts havia demanat la llibertat sota fiança de 100.000 euros per a l'exconseller, per "raons humanitàries", després que aquest va donar positiu en un test de tuberculina. La fiscalia, a més, especificava que feia la seva petició per ordre expressa del Fiscal General de l'Estat, Julián Sánchez Melgar, en apreciar que ja no hi ha "risc de reiteració delictiva" en el cas de Forn. Aquest va renunciar fa gairebé dos mesos al seu escó, justament per afavorir la seva posada en llibertat.

També Sànchez es va mostrar disposat a renunciar a la seva acta de diputat en les properes setmanes, si això facilitava el seu alliberament. Tampoc ha estat el cas, i el Suprem manté per a ell la mesura cautelar de presó provisional sense fiança. A diferència de Forn, la fiscalia es va expressar a favor que continuï empresonat.