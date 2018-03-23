Público
CAUSA CONTRA L'INDEPENDENTISME El Suprem empresona de nou Turull, Bassa, Forcadell, Romeva i Rull

El jutge Llarena dicta presó provisional sense fiança contra tots els processats per rebel·lió que no estaven ja empresonats o a l'exili. Turull havia de sotmetre's aquest dissabte a la segona sessió del ple d'investidura.

L'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell i els consellers cessats Dolors Bassa i Raül Romeva, a la seva arribada al Tribunal Suprem aquest divendres

Duresa màxima. El jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena ha dictat aquest divendres presó provisional sense possibilitat de fiança per a tots els dirigents independentistes processats per rebel·lió que no eren actualment a la presó o que no han emprés el camí de l'exili. Es tracta del número 3 de JxCat i candidat a la investidura, Jordi Turull, l'expresidenta del Parlament i diputada d'ERC Carme Forcadell, i els consellers cessats i diputat Dolors Bassa (ERC), Raül Romeva (ERC) i Josep Rull (JxCat). 

