Teresa Cunillera, nova delegada del govern espanyol a Catalunya

El govern de Pedro Sánchez nomenarà probablement aquest divendres l'ex-diputada del PSC Teresa Cunillera com a nova delegada del Govern a Catalunya, en substitució d'Enric Millo.
Cunillera (Lleida, 1951) va formar part, en representación del PSC, de la Comissió Gestora del PSOE que va dirigir el partit fins a la reelecció de Pedro Sánchez com a secretari general.
Fonts del PSC assenyalen que Cunillera és una persona pròxima a Miquel Iceta, a qui va donar suport quan es va disputar amb Núria Parlon, alcaldessa de Santa Coloma, la primera secretaria del Partit dels Socialistes. Recorden que en el seu moment va fer costat als defensors del 'No' a la investidura de Mariano Rajoy, un posicionament que va implicar una crisi de relació entre els socialistes catalans i el PSOE-
Va entrar el 1982 com a diputada al Congrés, una responsabilitat que va assumir gairebé ininterrompudament fins el2015, i va ser vicepresidenta de la Cambra legislativa entre 2008 i 2011. Ha treballat a Madrid durat un llarg període de temps i sempre ha estat una figura d'ellaç entre el PSC i el PSOE.
Cunillera també va ser directora del Gabinet del ministre de Relacions amb les Corts i assessora en el Gabinet de la Presidència del Govern.
