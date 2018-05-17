Público
Torra, investit president amb total austeritat 

Quim Torra repeteix la fórmula que va emprar Puigdemont el 2016 per prometre el càrrec. L'acte de presa de possessió ha durat amb prou feines dos minuts, en una sala reduïda amb prop d'una dotzena de persones. No hi han acudit representants del Govern central. 

QUim Torra pren possessió com a president de la Generalitat en un acte de format reduït, amb el president del Parlament, el secretari del Govern i familiars convidats. EFE / Alberto Estévez

Quim Torra, a la dreta, pren possessió del seu càrrec de president de la Generalitat, al costat del president del Parlament, Roger Torrent. EFE/Alberto Estévez

Quim Torra ja és president. Gairebé cinc mesos després de les eleccions del 21D, i després que la justícia rebutgés fins a tres candidat a la investidura -Carles Puigdemont, Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Turull-, un nou president de la Generalitat ha promès el seu càrrec. I ho ha fet d'una manera extraordinàriament sòbria, en un acte que amb prou feines ha durat dos minuts i en què només han parlat dues persones.

La presa de possessió de Torra ha tingut lloc al Saló Verge de Montserrat del Palau de la Generalitat, molt mes reduït que l'habitual en altres preses de possessió, el Palau Sant Jordi. També reduïda ha estat l'afluència, de poc més d'una dotzena de persones: El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent; el secretari del Govern, Víctor Cullell, i dos mossos d'Esquadra vestits de gala, a més del propi Torra i els seus familiars.

La cerimònia pròpiament dita també ha estat de format reduït. El secretari de Govern ha llegit el reial decret de nomenament de Torra, i aquest ha pronunciat la promesa del càrrec, utilitzant exactament la mateixa fórmula que va introduir Puigdemont ara fa dos anys: "Prometo complir lleialment les obligacions del càrrec de president de la Generalitat, amb fidelitat a la voluntat del poble de Catalunya, representat pel Parlament". 

La fórmula obvia qualsevol referència a l'Estatut o la Constitució, i es va establir en la presa de possessió de Puigdemont per il·lustrar que la seva havia de ser una legislatura de transició cap a la república. Ara l'ha continuat Torra davant el malestar de bona part de a classe política espanyola, emparant-se en el fet que la llei de la Presidència no estableix quina ha de ser la fórmula, i que els tribunals ja van avalar la del 2016. El lider del PSOE, Pedro Sànchez, havia demanat el dia anterior que es legisli perquè sigui obligatori acatar la Constitució en les preses de possessió.

