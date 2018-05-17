Torra, investit president amb total austeritat 

Quim Torra ja és president. Gairebé cinc mesos després de les eleccions del 21D, i després que la justícia rebutgés fins a tres candidat a la investidura -Carles Puigdemont, Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Turull-, un nou president de la Generalitat ha promès el seu càrrec. I ho ha fet d'una manera extraordinàriament sòbria, en un acte que amb prou feines ha durat dos minuts i en què només han parlat dues persones.
La presa de possessió de Torra ha tingut lloc al Saló Verge de Montserrat del Palau de la Generalitat, molt mes reduït que l'habitual en altres preses de possessió, el Palau Sant Jordi. També reduïda ha estat l'afluència, de poc més d'una dotzena de persones: El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent; el secretari del Govern, Víctor Cullell, i dos mossos d'Esquadra vestits de gala, a més del propi Torra i els seus familiars.
La cerimònia pròpiament dita també ha estat de format reduït. El secretari de Govern ha llegit el reial decret de nomenament de Torra, i aquest ha pronunciat la promesa del càrrec, utilitzant exactament la mateixa fórmula que va introduir Puigdemont ara fa dos anys: "Prometo complir lleialment les obligacions del càrrec de president de la Generalitat, amb fidelitat a la voluntat del poble de Catalunya, representat pel Parlament".
La fórmula obvia qualsevol referència a l'Estatut o la Constitució, i es va establir en la presa de possessió de Puigdemont per il·lustrar que la seva havia de ser una legislatura de transició cap a la república. Ara l'ha continuat Torra davant el malestar de bona part de a classe política espanyola, emparant-se en el fet que la llei de la Presidència no estableix quina ha de ser la fórmula, i que els tribunals ja van avalar la del 2016. El lider del PSOE, Pedro Sànchez, havia demanat el dia anterior que es legisli perquè sigui obligatori acatar la Constitució en les preses de possessió.
[Hi haurà ampliació]
