El president del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent, ha anunciat l'inici d'una nova ronda de consultes per trobar un nou candidat a la Presidència de la Generalitat. En una compareixença davant els mitjans ha explicat que Jordi Sànchez li ha fet arribar un escrit de renúncia a la seva candidatura.



"És una decisió que no s'havia d'haver produït mai, però l'honora", perquè posa les necessitats del país per damunt dels seus interessos.

Torrent ha argumentat que comparteix amb Sànchez la idea de que cal acabar am d'alguna manera b la usurpació de les institucions, que ha arribat l'hora de recuperar-les i de "foragitar el 155", però també ha afirmat que les intromissions de l'Estat "no han de quedar impunes.



(Hi haurà ampliació)



