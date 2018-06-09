Trapero declina l'oferta de tornar a dirigir els Mossos per la seva "situació processal"

L'exmajor dels Mossos d'Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero ha declinat la proposta que li ha fet personalment el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, per reincorporar-se al seu lloc al capdavant del cos policial, del qual va ser destituït pel Govern central a l'octubre en aplicació del 155.



Segons ha informat el cos dels Mossos en un comunicat, Trapero ha rebutjat l'oferiment perquè considera que "no seria convenient pel bon funcionament de l’organització policial ni tampoc per a la seva persona" que tornés a la seva anterior responsabilitat, tenint en compte "la seva situació processal".



Trapero està processat a l'Audiència Nacional, acusat dels suposats delictes d'organització criminal i sedició, juntament amb l'exdirector de la policia catalana Pere Soler i l’exsecretari general d’Interior i número dos del conseller Joaquim Forn, Cèsar Puig. En la mateixa causa està processada també la intendent dels Mossos Teresa Laplana, només per sedició. Tots quatre estan a l'espera de l'obertura de judici oral, després que la jutge instructora, Teresa Laplana, tanqués la instrucció a finals de maig.

La jutge creu que Trapero, Soler i Puig integraven una organització jerarquitzada "sota una direcció comuna on la cúspide l'ocupava el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya", aleshores Carles Puigdemont, que tenia com a objectiu la celebració de l’1 d'octubre i la declaració d'independència del 27 d’octubre.



Trapero va ser fulminantment destituït del seu càrrec pel Govern central el 28 d'octubre i substituït pel seu número 2, immediatament després que entrés en vigor la intervenció de la Generalitat mitjançant l'article 155 de la Constitució. De fet, la destitució de Trapero va ser la primera mesura concreta que va prendre l'Executiu de Mariano Rajoy en aplicació del 155, després de la destitució del Govern i la convocatòria d'eleccions.