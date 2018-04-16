El vaixell d'Open Arms és alliberat i podrà continuar fent rescats al Mediterrani

Un jutge instructor de la localitat siciliana de Ragusa (Itàlia), Giovanni Giampiccolo, ha alliberat el vaixell de l'ONG Proactiva Open Arms, retingut des del passat 18 de març al port de Pozzallo, a Sicília, després d'un rescat de 218 persones. Llavors, la justícia italiana va obrir diligències contra la cap de la missió, Anabel Montes, i el capità, Mark Reig, i a un altre membre de la tripulació que ja no està investigat, per afavorir la "immigració clandestina".



La fi de l'embargament del vaixell suposa que aquest podrà tornar a sortir a la mar per seguir salvant vides. El magistrat de Ragusa, designat a càrrec de la causa després de validar-se la incompetència territorial de la fiscalia de la regió de Catània, ha reconegut que l'ONG Open Arms va desobeir les ordres de la Guàrdia Costera de Líbia d'entregar les persones rescatades. El jutge argumenta que aquesta actitud respon a "una justificació de l'estat de la necessitat", segons

informa Europa Press.

En aquesta línia, Giampiccolo argumenta que ni Malta ni Líbia eren ports segurs pel desembarcament dels rescatats. Segons el jutge, això es deu al fet que, per una banda, les autoritats malteses no han emés "cap informació d'una efectiva i concreta disponibilitat" per acollir persones migrades, i per l'altre, que Líbia "no pot ser considerat segur" tenint en compte que hi ha "un risc seriós que la persona pugui ser sotmesa a pena de mort, tortura, persecució o sancions, tractament inhumà o degradant o on la seva vida corri perill per motius de raça, religió, nacionalitat, orientació sexual, pertinença a un grup social determinat o

Es sólo un primer paso y una buena noticia. El Open Arms queda liberado, pero las investigaciones de la fiscalía de Catania por organización criminal y la de Ragusa por fomentar la inmigración ilegal continúan, seguimos necesitando todo el apoyo. #FreeOpenArms pic.twitter.com/w6wnZDvyGW — Oscar Camps (@campsoscar) 16 de abril de 2018

orientació política".

Els membres de l'organització continuen preocupats per les investigacions en curs. El fundador de Proactiva Open Arms, Òscar Camps, ha celebrat l'alliberament del vaixell però ha recordat que els processos a la fiscalia de Catània per organització criminal i a Ragusa per fomentar la "immigració il·legal" continuen: "Seguim necessitant tot el suport. #FreeOpenArms", ha afegit. Els membres investigats s'enfronten a penes de 3 anys de presó i una multa de 15.000 euros per cada migrant desembarcat en l'últim rescat.



