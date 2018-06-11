La decisió d'acollir de manera efectiva a l'Estat espanyol 629 persones rescatades del mar Mediterrani marca un canvi d'actitud en relació als refugiats i les crisis humanitàries per part de diferents instàncies de l'Administració. S'ha passat de les declaracions a una acció de suport real a un grup considerable de persones que s'han vist obligades a fugir de les seves terres. Es tracta d'una acció vital per persones que busquen refugi, que tindrà sens dubte un indiscutible impacte internacional.



El president del Govern, Pedro Sánchez, ha donat instruccions perquè Espanya "compleixi amb els compromisos internacionals en matèria de crisis humanitàries" i aculli al vaixell Aquarius, en el qual es troben aquestes persones a le quals el Govern italià ha impedit desembarcar aquest cap de setmana en els ports de Sicília.

El Govern espanyol ha informat en un comunicat de la decisió del cap de l'Executiu i avança que la destinació del buc serà el port de València.



Poc abans, l'alcalde de la capital del País Valencià, Joan Ribó, havia donat a conèixer a través de xarxes socials la seva determinació per fer possible l'acollida.



"València s'ofereix com a Ciutat Refugi per acollir a les 629 persones que fugen de la guerra i la fam (123 menors). Volem evitar més morts en el Mediterrani. Per això li he demanat a la vicepresidenta Mònica Oltra que iniciem ja les gestions", ha escrit l'alcalde al seu compte de twitter.

#València se ofrece como #CiudadRefugio para acoger a las 629 personas que huyen de la guerra y el hambre (123 menores). Queremos evitar más muertes en el Mediterráneo. Por eso le he pedido a la vicepresidenta @monicaoltra que iniciemos ya las gestiones https://t.co/fsPmdBf2nA — Joan Ribó (@joanribo) 11 de juny de 2018

Mònica Oltra, per la seva banda, ha donat una resposta gairebé immediata.