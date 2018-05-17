Público
Valtonyc té 23 bitllets d'avió al seu nom per sortir de Mallorca abans de l'entrada a presó

Els seguidors del raper han respost a la crida per Twitter per comprar vols amb les seves dades i confondre sobre el seu parador. La Policia Nacional ha emès una ordre d'identificació per Valtonyc als aeroports per informar sobre la sortida de la illa. Les xarxes s'omplen amb piulades en clau d'humor amb el hashtag #DóndeEstáValtonyc

El raper illenc, Valtonyc.

On és Valtonyc? D’ençà que el Tribunal Constitucional no va admetre a tràmit el recurs de la defensa del raper i, per tant, la seva condemna a tres anys i mig de presó -emesa per l’Audiència Nacional i ratificada pel Suprem- es farà efectiva, les xarxes han començat a especular sobre el seu parador. Tot ha començat amb l’ordre d’identificar a Valtonyc als aeroports en cas que agafi un avió per sortir de Mallorca entre el 15 i el 24 de maig, emesa per la Jefatura Superior de Policia de les Illes Balears.

Aquesta ordre, que evidencia certa por per part dels cossos de seguretat que el raper surti del país, ha generat una resposta en clau d’humor amb el hashtag #DondeEstáValtonyc. Valtonyc s’ha sumat a la convocatòria fent una crida a comprar bitllets amb les seves dades i els seus seguidors no han trigat a respondre: fins a 23 vols ha aconseguit el cantant amb destins diversos i origen a Mallorca per confondre a la policia.

A banda dels vols, nombrosos comptes de Twitter també han començat a "delatar" la ubicació de Valtonyc etiquetant el perfil de la Policia Nacional, com ara el programa de ràdio Carne Cruda. Durant els pròxims dies, es convocaran diverses concentracions de suport abans de l’entrada a presó del cantant.

