Valtonyc té 23 bitllets d'avió al seu nom per sortir de Mallorca abans de l'entrada a presó

On és Valtonyc? D’ençà que el Tribunal Constitucional no va admetre a tràmit el recurs de la defensa del raper i, per tant, la seva condemna a tres anys i mig de presó -emesa per l’Audiència Nacional i ratificada pel Suprem- es farà efectiva, les xarxes han començat a especular sobre el seu parador. Tot ha començat amb l’ordre d’identificar a Valtonyc als aeroports en cas que agafi un avió per sortir de Mallorca entre el 15 i el 24 de maig, emesa per la Jefatura Superior de Policia de les Illes Balears.



Aquesta ordre, que evidencia certa por per part dels cossos de seguretat que el raper surti del país, ha generat una resposta en clau d’humor amb el hashtag #DondeEstáValtonyc. Valtonyc s’ha sumat a la convocatòria fent una crida a comprar bitllets amb les seves dades i els seus seguidors no han trigat a respondre: fins a 23 vols ha aconseguit el cantant amb destins diversos i origen a Mallorca per confondre a la policia.

Tengo 23 billetes de avión con 11 destinos diferentes (se ve que viajar a Castellón desde Mallorca estaba barato). Gracias peña, sois brutales. 🤣 #CompraunbilleteparaValtonyc pic.twitter.com/iudgaXRZlI — Josep V. 🎗️ (@valtonyc) 17 de maig de 2018

A banda dels vols, nombrosos comptes de Twitter també han començat a "delatar" la ubicació de Valtonyc etiquetant el perfil de la Policia Nacional, com ara el programa de ràdio Carne Cruda. Durant els pròxims dies, es convocaran diverses concentracions de suport abans de l’entrada a presó del cantant.

