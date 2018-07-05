Valtonyc compareix davant la justícia belga i queda en llibertat

El raper Josep Miquel Arena, conegut artísticament com a Valtonyc, ha comparegut de forma voluntària aquest dijous davant un jutjat d'instrucció belga, que l'ha deixat en llibertat a l'espera que un altre tribunal d'aquest país decideixi sobre l'euroordre de detenció emesa al maig per l'Audiència Nacional, segons ha informat l'advocat de la defensa del raper Simon Bekaert i ha confirmat Público. Valtonyc, condemnat a tres anys i mig de presó –en sentència ferma confirmada pel Tribunal Suprem– pels delictes d'enaltiment al terrorisme, injúries greus al rei a la corona i amenaces, pel contingut de les seves cançons, es va exiliar a Bèlgica dies abans que es complís el termini per al seu ingrés a la presó.

En roda de premsa aquest dijous a la tarda, Valtonyc s'ha mostrat "content de ser lliure", després d'haver pres la decisió de marxar a Bèlgica per evitar ingressar a la presó. Però també "enfadat", pel fet que "aquí ens donen la raó, i vol dir que a Espanya no la tenen". El raper també ha carregat contra el que considera una persecució a la llibertat d¡expressió en territori espanyol en assenyalar que al'Estat "hi ha 20.000 imputats per escriure una cançó, per fer periodisme, per fer activisme", així com també "hi ha gent a la presó per haver volgut fer un referèndum", en relació als presos polítics independentistes.

L'advocat belga de Valtonyc Simon Bekaert, de fet, també forma part de l'equip jurídic de l'expresident Carles Puigdemont. "Un altre dia, un altre cas", ha expressat el lletrat en un missatge a Twitter, al·ludint als paral·lelismes de la decisió de la justícia belga d'aquest dijous amb d'altres que ha pres en relació als exiliats independentistes. Bekaert també ha subratllat que Valtonyc és "lliure en sòl belga". El jutjat d'instrucció només li ha imposat la mesura cautelar de no abandonar el país, el mateix que va fer en el seu moment en el cas dels exconsellers Toni Comín, Meritxell Serret i Lluís Puig.

