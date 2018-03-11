Unas 12.000 personas, según datos de la Subdelegación del Gobierno, han secundado esta tarde en la capital almeriense la concentración convocada por el Ayuntamiento de Almería en duelo por la muerte de Gabriel Cruz, el niño de 8 años que había desaparecido el 27 de febrero en Níjar (Almería).
Sobre las 19.00 horas, en la Puerta de Purchena, la misma en la que hace dos días 8.000 personas reclamaban la pronta aparición del menor, se han congregado miles de asistentes con pancartas en las que se leían mensajes como "Mucha fuerza, Patricia", "Pececito, te han salido alas" o "Siempre te recordaremos".
Varias personas se concentran en la plaza Puerta de Purchena de Almería en memoria de Gabriel Cruz https://t.co/PZIXKseaN9 pic.twitter.com/vSnH9YBqi2— Europa Press (@europapress) 11 de marzo de 2018
Por megafonía se ha reclamado un "silencio respetuoso" durante cinco minutos y se ha insistido en que éste no es el momento "de consignas" y que "el silencio es el llanto de la ciudad de Almería". Al acto han acudido distintos representantes del Ayuntamiento y la Diputación de Almería, así como el delegado del Gobierno en Andalucía, Antonio Sanz, quien ha instado en declaraciones a los medios a "dejar seguir trabajando a la investigación".
Por su parte, el alcalde de Almería, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, ha lamentado que se haya producido "el peor desenlace posible para la trágica desaparición de ese joven almeriense de 8 años, Gabriel". "La noticia que ninguno hubiéramos querido ver ni leer. Y del mismo modo que hace unos días miles de almerienses nos dimos cita en esta Puerta de Purchena para pedir que Gabriel volviera pronto a casa, hoy nos damos cita para expresar nuestro dolor con la familia, nuestra rabia porque Gabriel no tenía culpa de nada", ha sostenido el regidor.
Este lunes por la mañana se celebrará un pleno extraordinario en el que se dará lectura a un manifiesto institucional y se decretarán tres días de luto oficial.
