Autocontrol revisó 49 anuncios por atentar contra la dignidad de la mujer en 2017

La Asociación para la Autorregulación de la Comunicación Comercial (Autocontrol) revisó en 2017 un total de 31.568 campañas publicitarias antes de su emisión, un 20,5% más que en 2016, y en 49 de esos proyectos aconsejaron realizar modificaciones para proteger la dignidad de la mujer.
Unas cifras que recoge el balance de actividad de 2017 de Autocontrol y que este jueves ha presentado su presidenta, Almudena Román, y su director general, José Domingo Gómez, que ha detallado que de esas 49 campañas publicitarias, Autocontrol desaconsejó su emisión en 18 casos, propuso modificaciones en 28 y en 3 realizó algún "tipo de observación" al anunciante.
Gómez ha hecho hincapié en el "especial esfuerzo" de la industria en relación con las campañas publicitarias dirigidas a niños: 4.029 fueron sometidas a control previo voluntario por la asociación, de los que 3.570 eran proyectos de anuncios en televisión dirigidos a niños.
En un 6,5% de esos 4.029 anuncios revisados (2.048) se han recomendado limitaciones horarias legales y deontológicas por protección de menores.
Tanto Gómez como Román han subrayado que 2017 ha sido "el año del cambio en Autocontrol porque la mayor parte de su trabajo se realiza ya en medios digitales", y han destacado las solicitudes de "copy advice" relativas a publicidad digital se han incrementado un 44 % respecto a 2016 y han alcanzando las 11.892 solicitudes.
Una cifra que ha superado el número de proyectos de anuncios revisados que se iban a difundir en televisión, que han sido 9.979, un 3,5 % más que en 2016.
Además de las 31.568 consultas sobre campañas publicitarias antes de su difusión, el organismo atendió 11.968 solicitudes relacionadas con aspectos legales y deontológicos de la publicidad, lo que hacen un total de 43.536 consultas en 2017, lo que representa una subida del 22 % respecto del año anterior.
