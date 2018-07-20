Efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo han rescatado desde primera hora de hoy a 294 inmigrantes de origen subsahariano cuando intentaban alcanzar las costas españolas a bordo de 17 pateras en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar.
Según han informadofuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, los rescates, coordinados por el Centro de Coordinación de Salvamento (CCS) Marítimo de Tarifa (Cádiz) y en los que han participado cuatro embarcaciones de este dispositivo de rescate, han comenzado a las 06.50 horas.
La embarcación Luz de Mar ha rescatado a 113 inmigrantes de origen subsahariano en ocho pateras diferentes.
El barco Salvamar Arcturus, por su parte, ha rescatado a otros 46 inmigrantes, también de origen subsahariano, en cinco pateras más.
Una tercera embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo, la Salvamar Gadir, ha rescatado a 72 inmigrantes de origen subsahariano en otras dos pateras, que son trasladados en aparente buen estado de salud al puerto de Barbate (Cádiz).
Por último, a lo largo de la tarde, la embarcación Concepción Arenal ha rescatado a un total de 63 inmigrantes a bordo de dos pateras, entre los que se encontraban 17 mujeres y cuatro niños.
