En las primeras dos semanas del mes de julio 33 personas han muerto ahogadas en espacios acuáticos en España, dos personas menos que en el mismo periodo del año pasado, cuando esta cifra alcanzó los 35 fallecidos.
Son datos del el Informe Nacional de Ahogamientos que elabora la Real Federación Española de Salvamento y Socorrismo, que cifra en 159 las víctimas mortales por ahogamiento entre el 1 de enero y el 15 de julio.
Hasta ahora, el peor año desde que hay estadísticas fue 2015, cuando a fecha de 15 de julio se habían registrado un total de 245 muertes por ahogamiento.
Con estos 33 fallecidos registrados en estas primeras semanas del mes de julio, se revierte la tendencia a la baja que se venía dando este año por el retraso de la llegada del buen tiempo.
El mes de julio confirma que 1 de cada 4 víctimas tenía 75 o más años y 1 de cada 2 estaba en la franja de edad entre 35 y 74 años, mientras que 1 de cada 10 se encontraban entre 18 y 34 años, y los menores de edad representaban el 5,7 por ciento, con nueve vidas humanas perdidas.
La mayoría de las personas fallecidas en los 196 primeros días del año eran hombres (el 79 %) de nacionalidad española (72%), que perdieron la vida en una playa (42%) o en cualquier caso en un espacio acuático sin vigilancia o servicio de socorrismo (90%) y entre las 10:00 y las 20:00 horas (66%).
Por comunidades autónomas, Canarias, con 25 fallecidos, el 15,7 % del total, sigue siendo el territorio español con más muertes por ahogamiento en espacios acuáticos este período, como ocurre desde enero.
Le siguen Galicia (23 fallecidos), Andalucía (22), Cataluña (18), Comunidad Valenciana (15), Islas Baleares (11), País Vasco (8), Aragón y Asturias (7), Castilla y León (5), Región de Murcia (4), Cantabria y Comunidad de Madrid (3), Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura y Navarra (2) y La Rioja y la Ciudad Autónoma de Ceuta (1), mientras que en Melilla no se ha registrado ningún suceso mortal de estas características.
A lo largo de los primeros quince días de julio, Catalunya ha sido el territorio donde más fallecidos por ahogamiento se han producido, con 7 muertes, por delante de Comunidad Valenciana, con 6, Galicia (5), Canarias e Islas Baleares (3), Andalucía, Aragón, Comunidad de Madrid y Región de Murcia (2) y Castilla-La Mancha (1). EFE
