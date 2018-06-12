Alrededor de 4.500 estudiantes extremeños regresan este martes a las aulas para repetir varias pruebas de acceso a la Universidad (EBAU), tras la filtración de exámenes detectada por la institución académica en la convocatoria ordinaria.
En concreto, 4.185 estudiantes deberán repetir un examen y 409 deberán realizar dos, según estimaciones de la Universidad de Extremadura (UEx), cuyo vicerrector de Estudiantes, Ciro Pérez, y el presidente del Tribunal de Selectividad, Javier Benítez, presentaron este lunes su dimisión "al asumir sus responsabilidades".
La UEx se hará cargo de los gastos originados a los estudiantes que residan fuera de las ciudades donde se realicen las pruebas, tales como desplazamiento, alojamiento, manutención y otros gastos legalmente procedentes, para lo que ha habilitado un procedimiento de responsabilidad patrimonial visible en su página web.
Con objeto de no retrasar el calendario inicialmente establecido por la Comisión Organizadora de la EBAU, la UEx ha ampliado las plantillas de correctores, fundamentalmente en las dos materias más numerosas.
Así, en Matemáticas II se pasa de 16 a 27 correctores, y en Matemáticas Aplicadas a las Ciencias Sociales de 11 a 22. Asimismo, Latín se amplía con dos correctores más. El resto de las asignaturas, al ser minoritarias, no precisa refuerzo alguno.
La publicación de calificaciones en la web y activación de actas de consulta para los Centros se producirá con anterioridad a las 9 horas del 16 de junio, mientras que el plazo de revisión de calificaciones se mantiene, es decir del 18 al 20 de junio.
