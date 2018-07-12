Público
Aquarius Sólo 80 de los casi 300 rescatados del Aquarius que querían pedir asilo en Francia serán trasladados allí

La OIM ha informado de que 78 personas ya están camino a Francia, donde 274 de los rescatados quería solicitar asilo. Interior no ha explicado los motivos por los que el resto permanecerá en el España por el momento

Varios migrantes en el interior del Aquarius. - AFP

Un total de 78 personas que llegaron al puerto de Valencia a bordo del buque Aquarius viajan este jueves a Francia para ser acogidos en este país, según han informado fuentes de la Organización Internacional de Migraciones (OIM).

El equipo de operaciones de la OIM España ha organizado sobre el terreno el operativo para el traslado. Según la información recibida por esta organización, el vuelo chárter desde Valencia con destino Paris tenía prevista su salida a las 11.20 horas. Las personas que viajan a París están acompañados por el Equipo de Operaciones de la OIM España.

Fuentes de Interior han precisado que 80 personas de las 629 que fueron rescatadas por el buque Aquarius, y que posteriormente desembarcaron en el puerto de Valencia, van a ser acogidas en Francia. Un total de 274 migrantes expresaron su intención de pedir asilo en el país galo al llegar a territorio español, sin embargo 194 se quedarán en España al menos por el momento, según apuntan las mismas fuentes de Interior que no precisan los motivos.

