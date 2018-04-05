La reina Letizia ha sido abucheada esta mañana en Madrid a la salida de un acto oficial en Madrid, en la que era su primera aparición pública tras la difusión del vídeo en la que se podía ver enfrentándose a su suegra, la reina Sofía, cuando ésta quiso hacerse unas fotos con sus nietas.
Un grupo de personas ha manifestado su malestar por el rifirrafe protagonizado entre Letizia y la emérita Sofía durante la misa de pascua celebrada en la catedral de Palma de Mallorca el pasado domingo.
Una joven incluso ha increpado este jueves a la reina cuando ésta salía de participar en un acto en la Organización Médica Colegial (OMC) en Madrid. En el momento en que Letizia se metía en su coche se ha escuchado un silbido y las palabras "fuera, antipática, floja" desde detrás de las cámaras de televisión.
La joven ha dicho luego a los periodistas que hubiera querido que la reina dijese "gracias a todos los españoles" por dar "de comer" a toda su familia, y la ha llamado "maleducada por lo que le ha hecho a su suegra", aludiendo así al vídeo que ha circulado por las redes sociales que muestra a la reina Sofía tratando de hacerse una foto con sus nietas mientras Letizia pasa varias veces por delante de ellas.
La reina Letizia ha tenido este jueves su primer acto público después de que comenzase a circular el vídeo, asistiendo, como tenía previsto, a la II Jornada sobre el tratamiento de la discapacidad en redes sociales en la sede de la Organización Médica Colegial. A su llegada algunos turistas llegados de Asturias la han saludado y llamado "guapa".
Letizia ha entrado sonriendo y saludando con la mano e, igualmente, a la salida se ha limitado a sonreír y a saludar con la mano, mientras los periodistas le preguntaban a gritos qué tal se encontraba.
La Casa Real ha optado por no hacer comentario alguno acerca de la polémica que ha generado el vídeo y su única respuesta es seguir trabajando y cumpliendo con la agenda que tienen prevista los distintos miembros de la Familia Real.
