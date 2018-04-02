Público
Público

Abusos sexuales Denuncian abusos sexuales a menores del equipo argentino River Plate

Una médica "tuvo conocimiento de tres chicos que sufrieron abusos. Había una persona que se acercaba tres veces por semana al club y cometía abusos sobre los chicos", según la Asociación Ayuda a las Víctimas de Violación de Argentina

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Jugadores del River Plate. REUTERS

Jugadores del River Plate. REUTERS

La Asociación Ayuda a las Víctimas de Violación (Avivi) de Argentina denunció este lunes ante la Justicia supuestos abusos sexuales cometidos entre 2007 y 2011 contra tres menores de las divisiones inferiores del club de fútbol River Plate, días después de que se destapase un escándalo similar en Independiente.

Una médica "tuvo conocimiento de tres chicos que sufrieron abusos. Vivían en la pensión de River y había una persona que se acercaba tres veces por semana al club, por lo menos, y cometía abusos sobre los chicos", aseguró este lunes el abogado de Avivi Andrés Bonicalzi, en declaraciones a Radio Provincia recogidas por la agencia estatal Télam.

La doctora entendió que, además de abusar de los menores, dicha persona "hacía las veces de nexo entre los chicos y terceras personas" para establecer encuentros fuera de la pensión, agregó Bonicalzi.

Según contó, fue el psicólogo del club el que reveló los supuestos abusos tras atender a menores que sufrían una "angustia profunda" por lo ocurrido.

El caso se destapa después de que hace unos días el Independiente informase que había presentado una denuncia al trascender que un jugador de sus divisiones juveniles presuntamente prostituyó a varios chicos de entre 14 y 16 años.

En concreto, fue acusado de obligar a los menores, que al igual que él vivían en la pensión del club, a tener relaciones sexuales con hombres mayores de edad en un apartamento a cambio de dinero. Por estos hechos ya hay detenidas cinco personas.

Etiquetas