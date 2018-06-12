Público
Abusos sexuales Detenido un hombre en Málaga por presuntos abusos sexuales a dos mujeres de 19 y 27 años

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado jueves 31 de mayo, cuando el individuo, presuntamente, se acercó a una de las víctimas y comenzó a tocarla por los brazos y rozarla con el cuerpo de manera obscena

Policía Local de Málaga en una motocicleta. EUROPA PRESS

Efectivos de la Policía Local de Málaga han detenido a un hombre, natural y vecino de Málaga de 57 años, como presunto autor de un delito de abusos sexuales a dos mujeres de 19 y 27 años, después de que comenzara a tocarles los brazos y los hombros a la vez que se rozaba con ellas de modo obsceno.

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado jueves 31 de mayo, cuando el individuo, presuntamente, se acercó a una de las víctimas, una mujer de 19 años que caminaba por calle Manuel Altolaguirre, comenzando a tocarla por los brazos y rozarla con el cuerpo de manera obscena, repitiendo el mismo modus operandi por la misma zona con una segunda víctima, una mujer de 27 años a la que, presuntamente, también se arrimó de modo obsceno y tocó con las manos por brazos y hombros.

La víctima de menor edad, además, al parecer, sufrió nuevamente presuntos abusos similares al día siguiente, siendo ello observado por un testigo que decidió llamar a la Sala 092 de la Policía Local de Málaga para denunciar los hechos.
Una patrulla de policías locales se dirigió hasta el lugar, entrevistándose con el testigo y con las dos mujeres presuntamente abusadas, que informaron a los agentes de los hechos, manifestando las víctimas su voluntad de interponer denuncia con motivo de los mismos.

Ante los hechos, los policías locales procedieron a la localización del presunto autor, que, tras ser plenamente reconocido tanto por las afectadas como por el testigo, fue detenido y trasladado a dependencias policiales, para, posteriormente, ser puesto a disposición judicial.

