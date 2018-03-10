El entrenador estadounidense de patinaje artístico Richard Callaghan, que trabajó con la medallista olímpica y campeona del mundo de patinaje artístico Tara Lipinski para conseguir que ganara el oro en los Juegos Olímpicos de 1998, ha sido suspendido por acusaciones de abusos sexuales contra varios atletas. Callaghan, de 72 años, tiene prohibido participar en cualquier actividad de patinaje artístico tras ser sancionado por el Comité de Patinaje Artístico de Estados Unidos.
Callaghan será investigado por una organización encargada de prevenir este tipo de abusos contra los deportistas, según ha comunicado el comité este sábado. "Este Comité ha suspendido la membresía de Richard Callaghan en consecuencia con las políticas del Centro de Estados Unidos para un Deporte Seguro", ha anunciado la organización en un comunicado.
El Centro para el Deporte Seguro fue creado en el año 2017 para investigar las decenas de denuncias por abusos sexuales que están siendo registradas por atletas en los últimos meses. Este mes de febrero, el Congreso fue designado para desarrollar políticas y procedimientos que protejan a los deportistas.
La cadena de televisión USA Today, citando dos fuentes cercanas al entorno de Callaghan, ha publicado que la suspensión del histórico entrenador ha sido a causa de denuncias presentadas hace décadas que han sido puestas en conocimiento del Comité por una de las víctimas, Craig Maurizi. Maurizi había presentado ya una denuncia de abusos por parte de Callaghan en 1999, pero no llegó a los tribunales porque los hechos habían tenido lugar 14 años antes.
