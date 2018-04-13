Público
Abusos sexuales Piden 14 años para seis acusados de prostituir a una menor discapacitada en Ciudad Real, incluida su madre

La Fiscalía solicita para todos los acusados una pena de 5 años de prisión por delitos de prostitución de menores, además de 9 años por abusos sexuales

Audiencia provincial de Ciudad Real. EUROPA PRESS

La Audiencia Provincial de Ciudad Real enjuiciará los días 18 y 19 de abril a seis personas acusadas de prostituir a una menor de 13 años con un 51% de discapacidad reconocida. Entre los procesados se encuentra la propia madre de la niña que era quien propiciaba los encuentros sexuales con el resto de acusados a cambio de dinero o regalos como tabaco.

Así se desprende del escrito de acusación en el que la Fiscalía solicita para todos los acusados una pena de 5 años de prisión por delitos de prostitución de menores, además de 9 años por sendos abusos sexuales con acceso carnal a menores de trece años, que se le imputa también a la madre de la niña, por considerar que es cooperadora necesaria para la comisión de este delito.

La acusada, a fin de "satisfacer las necesidades lujuriosas" del resto de acusados, les daba el teléfono móvil de su hija para que mantuvieran conversaciones de contenido sexual o concertar encuentros de la misma índole con ella e, incluso, su propia madre le pedía a la menor que llamara a los acusados para quedar con ellos.

Según continúa el fiscal, J.C.G.R., J.M.R., F.R.G., F.J.L.V. y .D.G.G, en fechas indeterminadas aunque al menos desde 2010, acudieron en reiteradas ocasiones al domicilio de la menor donde la sometían a tocamientos y penetraciones a pesar de que les manifestaba su rechazo y también se lo hacía saber a su madre.

Además de las penas de cárcel, la Fiscalía solicita la retirada de la patria potestad de la chica -hoy mayor de edad-, una indemnización solidaria de 30.000 euros a la víctima por los daños morales causados; y la prohibición a todos ellos de comunicarse o acercarse a menos de 300 metros de ella.

