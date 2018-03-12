El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores ha confirmado que entre los 11 fallecidos en el avión turco que se estrelló este domingo en territorio iraní figuran dos ciudadanas con la doble nacionalidad turca y española.
Según informa el departamento que dirige Alfonso Dastis, la Embajada de España en Irán está "en contacto con las autoridades iraníes y con la Embajada turca en Teherán".
Se trata de un avión privado tipo Bombardier Challenger 604 que volaba hacia Estambul de regreso desde Dubai con once personas a bordo de las que tres eran miembros de la tripulación. Las ocho restantes eran las participantes en la despedida de soltera de Mina Basaran, hija de un conocido empresario turco. Todos han perdido la vida según la información difundida por la Media Luna Roja.
Según el también responsable de Emergencias Mojtaba Jalidi, el avión cayó en picado, de acuerdo con los testigos, con uno de los motores ardiendo. "La aeronave sigue ardiendo, y se puede ver a simple vista", ha añadido Jalidi. El aparato se ha estrellado en una zona montañosa situada a unos 370 kilómetros al sur de la capital, Teherán, cuando el tiempo era lluvioso, tal y como informó la la agencia de noticias de Emiratos Árabes WAM.
Las fuentes explicaron que estas personas son de origen turco y obtuvieron la nacionalidad española mediante la ley que reconoce a los sefardíes originarios de España.
El aparato siniestrado pertenecía al grupo comercial Basaron Holding, dedicado a los sectores de alimentación, finanzas, energía, construcción, turismo y aviación.
