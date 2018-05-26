Público
Público

Accidente aéreo Una persona fallecida y otra herida al caer una aeronave en un municipio de Granada

Un testigo ha avisado a Emergencias de que había visto caer una aeronave y un aeródromo civil cercano ha confirmado que el aparato había despegado de sus instalaciones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0

Una persona ha fallecido y otra ha resultado herida este sábado al caer una aeronave en Loja (Granada), según ha informado en una nota el servicio Emergencias 112 Andalucía, adscrito a la Consejería de Justicia e Interior de la Junta.

El suceso se ha producido a las 12.30 horas, cuando un testigo ha llamado al 112 indicando que había visto caer una aeronave mientras circulaba a la altura del kilómetro 178 de la A-92, sentido Sevilla, por lo que desde el centro coordinador se ha dado aviso a la Guardia Civil, Bomberos, Policía Local, Protección Civil, Centro de Control y Rescate y a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES).

Fuentes sanitarias han informado al 112 de que en el accidente ha habido un fallecido y un herido, que ha tenido que ser evacuado en helicóptero hasta la capital granadina.

Además, un aeródromo civil cercano ha confirmado a Emergencias que la aeronave había despegado de sus instalaciones. Por el momento, se investigan las circunstancias del suceso.

Etiquetas