Acoso escolar Educación activa el protocolo de acoso ante presuntos mensajes sexuales de un profesor de Cuenca

Fuentes de la Consejería de Educación, Cultura y Deportes han afirmado que se está actuando en base al protocolo de actuación ante situaciones de acoso escolar en los centros docentes públicos no universitarios de Castilla-La Mancha.

Consejería de Educación de CLM. EUROPA PRESS

La Consejería de Educación, Cultura y Deportes ha activado el protocolo de acoso escolar después de que una alumna del IES 'Jorge Manrique' de Montilla de Palancar (Cuenca) haya denunciado recibir presuntos mensajes de tipo sexual de un profesor del mismo centro.

Así lo han confirmado fuentes de la Consejería que, preguntadas por la posibilidad de que el docente haya sido suspendido de sus funciones, tan solo han afirmado que se está actuando en base al protocolo de actuación ante situaciones de acoso escolar en los centros docentes públicos no universitarios de Castilla-La Mancha aprobado en enero de 2017.

Según reza el protocolo de acoso escolar, una vez conocidos los hechos que indiquen un indicio razonable de acoso escolar, el responsable de la Dirección del centro educativo constituirá una Comisión de acoso escolar lo antes posible, nunca más tarde de 48 horas.

La Comisión de acoso escolar, independiente de la Comisión de Convivencia del Consejo escolar, estará integrada por un miembro del equipo directivo la orientadora o el orientador educativo del centro y un miembro del equipo docente del centro.

De igual modo, dicho protocolo establece que el responsable de la Dirección del centro, a propuesta de la Comisión de acoso escolar, adoptará las medidas inmediatas necesarias para proteger al alumnado implicado, informando a las familias afectadas.

Entre estas medidas se incluirán las que garanticen la inmediata seguridad del alumnado acosado o incremento de las medidas de observación de las zonas de riesgo o acompañamiento y atención al alumnado.

