Dos activistas de Femen serán juzgadas por encadenarse a un crucifijo en la catedral de la Almudena de Madrid

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 29 de Madrid juzgará el próximo 16 de noviembre a dos activistas de Femen que se encadenaron el 13 de junio de 2014 a un crucifijo en la Catedral de la Almudena para reivindicar el derecho al aborto, según ha indicado el colectivo en redes sociales.
A su vez, fuentes jurídicas han indicado que el juicio estaba previsto para el mes de octubre pero que la defensa de las activistas solicitó un aplazamiento.
La Fiscalía solicita para las dos mujeres que protagonizaron esta acción una pena de nueve meses de prisión por presunto delito de ofensa de los sentimientos religiosos.
En su escrito de acusación, el Ministerio Público considera que las acusadas actuaron "con ánimo de ofender a los feligreses, faltando al respeto debido a un lugar de culto", recordando que se acercaron al altar mayor, se desnudaron y profirieron expresiones como "altar para abortar", "aborto ilegal" o "Gallardón inquisidor".
La asociación publicó entonces un 'tuit' con una fotografía de las dos activistas, con el siguiente mensaje: 'Si nos prohíben un aborto seguro en el hospital, tomaremos la catedral! Aborto es sagrado'.
En las redes sociales explicaron que "coincidiendo con el día en el que en Consejo General de lo Penal se reúne para tomar una decisión sobre la ley del Aborto de Gallardón, dos sextremistas de Femen han entrado en la Catedral de la Almudena de Madrid para encadenarse al crucifijo del altar mayor".
Por su parte, la Asociación de Abogados Cristianos exponía que, en su escrito de acusación, no solicitaba el máximo castigo contra las acusadas y por ello pidió dos años de cárcel y 46 meses de multa, de manera que no tuvieran ir a prisión, pero "sí solicitaba justicia".
