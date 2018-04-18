La Agencia EFE se enfrenta a dos juicios tras no revelar datos requeridos por CCOO

La Agencia EFE ha llegado a los tribunales frente al Consejo de Transparencia y Buen Gobierno (CTBG) por no querer revelar ciertos datos requeridos por Comisiones Obreras. En concreto, datos sobre el expediente de regulación temporal de empleo (ERTE) de 2012 y los bonus del personal directivo.
El primer expediente, ya en manos del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo nº 8, corresponde a lo ocurrido en torno al cuadro económico del ERTE. El pasado verano, el sindicato solicitó a la agencia de noticias expediente de evolución, el ahorro que ha supuesto y el estado de la plantilla antes y después del proceso.
Pocos días después, EFE comunicó que no disponía de la información. CCOO presentó, entonces, una reclamación en el CTBG. Ante ello, la agencia ofreció algunos datos correspondientes al periodo de 2012-2016 -cuando se desarrolló el ERTE- que consideró respuesta suficiente a la petición del sindicato.
Esos datos fueron los correspondientes a los 12 millones de ahorro que EFE perdió por comenzar el ERTE más tarde de lo previsto, los cinco millones en indemnizaciones y los 725.000 euros que tuvo que abonar a un redactor sénior.
Pero el segundo proceso judicial, gestionado por el Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo nº 7, se engloba en los aspectos económico-financieros de la agencia de noticias. CCOO solicitó a EFE los bonus del personal directivo, unas 100 personas entre las que se encuentran los delegados nacionales e internacionales.
En este caso, el sindicato reclama que EFE no contestó a su petición, pero la agencia se aferra al principio de retroactividad -ya que el sindicato pide información anterior a la entrada en vigor de la Ley de Transparencia- y a la Ley de Protección de Datos.
Además, la agencia dice que se trata de información de la esfera privada y que no puede publicarse sin el consentimiento expreso de dichos trabajadores. Las sentencias se esperan para el año que viene.
