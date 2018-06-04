Público
Agresión sexual Cuatro detenidos por una presunta agresión sexual a una joven en Benicàssim

Los hechos ocurrieron en la playa de Els Terrers entre la noche del viernes y la madrugada del sábado.

Playa Els Terrers, en Benicàssim. GOOGLE MAPS

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a cuatro personas en Castellón como supuestos autores de una agresión sexual a una joven en la localidad costera de Benicàssim, han informado este lunes fuentes policiales.

Los hechos ocurrieron en la playa de Els Terrers de Benicàssim entre la noche del viernes y la madrugada del sábado, y los implicados en la presunta agresión fueron detenidos en el mismo municipio horas más tarde.

Según han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil, los detenidos pasaron este domingo a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de Castellón, en funciones de guardia.

