Agresión sexual Un grupo de vecinos evita la agresión sexual a una menor en Barcelona

Un agente de la policía municipal, que se encontraba fuera de servicio, fue quien procedió a la detención del sujeto.

Agentes de la Guardia Urbana patrullando en la Plaza Sant Jaume/Europa Press

Un hombre de 30 años fue detenido la noche del martes en el barrio de la Barceloneta cuando presuntamente trataba de agredir sexualmente a una menor, de 14 años de edad. Los vecinos acudieron a la zona donde se estaba produciendo el suceso, en plena calle, y evitaron que la joven resultase herida.

Según un vecino de la zona, el presunto agresor roció a la joven con spray para intentar abusar de ella. Fue un agente de la policía municipal que se encontraba fuera de servicio quien observó que un grupo de personas tenía retenido al hombre y procedió a la detención del sujeto.

El detenido fue puesto posteriormente a disposición de los Mossos d'Esquadra, acusado de un delito de abusos sexuales. 

La menor fue trasladada al centro hospitalario para recibir atención médica tras el forcejeo.

